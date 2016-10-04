Fisherman arraigned for robbery

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - Samuel Laryea, a fisherman, was on Monday arraigned for robbing one Ama Amponsaa Brich Freeman, on August 27, at the Nyaniba Estates, Osu.

Samuel was said to have robbed his victim of her IPad, two Samsung mobile phones, one Kingston Data traveler locker, 16GB pen drive, a Samsung mobile phone charger, purse containing SSNIT card, NHIS card, driver's license, Standard Chartered bank ATM card, and an amount of GH¢250.00.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboaye Tandoh to reappear on October 10.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka told the court that the complainant is an Administrator and lives in the Aboadze-Shama District, Takoradi, while the accused is a fisherman and lives at Chorkor Galeli.

He said on August 27, the complainant came to Accra, and went to Osu, Nyaniba Estate, Judy Foods to buy oil and alighted from her car with her handbag containing the above listed items.

The prosecution said Samuel on a motorbike snatched the hand bag from the complainant and sped off.

He said the accused person on August 29 sold the IPad to a witness in the case. The IPad was traced to the witness through a tracking device leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Chief Superintendent Tuaruka said the accused person directed the witnesses' brother to retrieve the other two Samsung mobile phones from those he gave them to.

He later led the police to his room and after a search was conducted the police retrieved, the mobile phone charger and the pen drive belonging to the complainant.

GNA