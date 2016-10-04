Nana Amoako Predicts 54% For NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira East constituency in the Central Region, Nana Kofi Amoako, has stated that the largest opposition party will win the presidential poll by 54%.

According to him a comfortable win of 54% by the standard-bearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo Addo, in the presidential poll would avoid any confusion and the possibility of under-hand dealings by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Hon. Nana Amoako, who is in the lead to represent his constituency in the legislature on the ticket of the NPP for the fourth time said this during a fund-raising event at Dunkwa-on-Offin, the capital of the Upper Denkyira East constituency.

The event, which brought together all the big wigs of the NPP in the constituency and some national officers of the party, was aimed at preparing the grounds to launch the parliamentary campaign of the party in that constituency.

The soft spoken legislator, who has earned the admiration of his political opponents, said although Ghanaians are calling for a change in political leadership, the NPP must work hard to clinch convincing victory from the ruling party.

He said the political battle in the run-up to December 7th requires collective efforts on the part of every person in the NPP, irrespective of ones position in the party, since the over-riding agenda is to save Ghana from further economic hardship.

The former First National Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Fred Oware, also called for unity among the rank and file of the party to ensure a united front to capture political power from the NDC.

He said although he is optimistic of a victory for the NPP in the Upper Denkyira East constituency, a wide margin in the presidential and parliamentary vote count is what the party should work for now.

Mr. Oware proudly stated that he smells the sweet scent of victory for the NPP and that the victory celebrations after December 7th would start from the Upper Denkyira East constituency.

On his part, an aid to Nana Akufo Addo, Mr. Mustapha Hamid, said the NPP should work towards capturing 16 parliamentary seats in the Central Region to ensure absolute victory for the party in the general elections.

He said the NPP won elections in 2000 and 2004 after the party captured majority of the parliamentary seats in the Central Region. In this regard, he called on members and supporters of the party to work hard to retain the seats currently held by the party and also capture the “orphaned” seats.

Mr. Hamid noted that it is unfortunate that Ghana, a resource-rich country, is facing massive economic difficulties. He attributed the country’s problems to lack of credible political leadership.

He is optimistic that Nana Akufo Addo is the man with the right credentials to help salvage Ghana since the standard-bearer of the NPP is one “who asks what he can do for his country and not what his country can do for him”.

Celebrated hip-hop artist, A-Plus, entertained the guests at the dinner event with his thought provoking political raps, that take jibs at politicians, especially those entrusted with power.