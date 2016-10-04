Veep Mocks Nana Addo

VICE PRESIDENT Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, has derided the New Patriotic (NPP) and its leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not presenting the party's manifesto to the public.

“When the referee whistled for round one: Launch your campaign, Akufo-Addo was not ready, while John Mahama was already at Cape Coast doing it. Round two: Launch your manifesto at Sunyani. Ever ready Mahama was on spot; Akufo-Addo's own had been stolen by Asiedu Nketia,” he satirically stated.

The veep was addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at the Asawase Constituency during the campaign launch of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, at Aboabo in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region over the weekend.

Mr Amissah-Arthur stressed, “We've to be extra careful and vigilant because we do not know what our opponent has under his sleeves, especially when he has not shown up for the first and second rounds.”

He called for support towards the bids of Muntaka and President Mahama to ensure continuity and progress through the NDC's transformational agenda.



Propaganda Chief

Baba Jamal, NDC MP for Akwatia in the Eastern Region and known propagandist, stated that the elephant represents a sign of destruction and that a vote for the NPP with its emblem as elephant means a vote for Ghana's destruction.

The Asawase parliamentary candidate, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, appealed to the constituents not to contemplate changing him for any other person.

He touted measures and projects he and the NDC government had taken to improve the livelihoods of the constituents.

The event attracted a sizable crowd of NDC supporters and sympathizers, who defied the afternoon downpour to cheer the vice president and other speakers, including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi