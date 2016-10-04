Cop Killed On Duty

A police officer attached to the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) headquarters has reportedly been shot dead by a gang of armed robbers who stormed the premises of Polytank Limited on the Spintex road, near Coca Cola Bottling Company Ltd. in Accra yesterday dawn.

Constable Bernard Atebiya Ayene, 29, with service number 47537, died on the spot and his rifle taken away by the suspected armed robbers numbering about seven.

A private security man identified only as Dogbe, 60, and attached to Harmers Security Company, who was on duty together with the cop, received machete wounds inflicted by the hoodlums.

Dogbe is currently responding to treatment at a health facility in Accra while the body of the cop has been deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates the police officer was killed by the gang during his first assignment at the company.

The suspected armed robbers, according to reports, did not take anything from the premises after the attack, apart from the AK 47 assault rifle being used by the police officer.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Effia Tenge, who briefed the media about the attack, confirmed the incident and added that the suspected armed robbers used a machete to cut the head and hands of the private security man.

She said the police received the news about the attack at about 1:30 am and when they got to the scene, their colleague was lying in a pool of blood but not dead.

“Constable Ayine was rushed to the Police Hospital in an unstable condition and he was clinically pronounced dead by doctors on arrival.

Items robbed by the suspected armed robbers are not yet known by the police and are calling on the public to assist to apprehend the perpetrators,” she said.

By Linda Tenyah –Ayettey

