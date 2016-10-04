Final Point Foundation Takes ‘The Ghanaian Dream Project’ To Schools

Final Point Foundation (FPF), a non-profit youth organization, has taken its flagship project, ‘The Ghanaian Dream Project (GDP)’, to some senior high schools in the country, with a call on the youth to restrain from any form of violence during and after this year’s general elections.

In a report, made available by the foundation after visiting some senior high schools in the Upper East Region recently, FPF Executive Director Aburof M. Kishki explained The Ghanaian Dream Project as an innovative, educative and motivational programme that has been developed to provide an interactive platform to educate, orient, and motivate students and the youth in general to develop positive mental attitude, sense of purpose, responsibility, values, community service, and sense of patriotism.

As part of their visits to the schools, the team gives interactive presentations, where the students are being taken through an inspirational study guide termed ‘the Five Commandments of Becoming a Successful Student.” These include believe in yourself, set a goal, take control of your time, take responsibility, and give a helping hand.

The five commandments of becoming a successful student, according to Mr. Kishki, are designed to give the students the mindsets-- of believing in themselves, which is prerequisite for achieving excellence in life, and inspiring them to put in their best in whatever they do towards ensuring a better future for Ghana and Africa.

“Final Point Foundation believes that young people are champions and the resources of any nation. And for us to make the best use of these resources, we must make them resourceful by energizing and boosting their self-confidence”, the Executive Director stated. He added that for Ghana to make the needed impact in the world’s affairs, the country needed to adopt new strategies and mindsets, which was better done with the youth.

One of the thematic topics presented to the students was “Protecting Ghana through Excellence: Free and Fair Election 2016”, where Mr. Kishki advised them to be ambassadors of peace and restrain from any form of violence or being used for violence during this year’s upcoming elections. He also used the events to call on well meaning individuals and corporate organizations to support the foundation’s mission of inspiring the Ghanaian and African youth towards developing positive mindset and to identify their talents for the betterment of Africa and the world at large.

The Ghanaian Dream Project is an extra curricula activity that is being administered among students across different levels of the education sector, with the support of Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), Islamic University College, Ghana, and other relevant stakeholders.

Over 7,000 students from seven senior high schools, including OLL Girls Senior High School, Gowrie Senior High School, Sirigu Senior High School, Mirigu Senior High School, Bolgatanga Technical Institute, Paga Senior High School, and Chiana Senior High School, in the Upper East Region, have so far been visited.

Last year the group was in the Northern Region, where they visited 21 senior high schools, with over 15,000 students participating in the programme. The foundation is set to continue with the motivational show in other schools and youth organizations in other regions of the country in the coming days.

Links:

Project report2016 https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_HMyvCpo8AlVmNyWW8wMUUxR1U/view

report2015 https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_HMyvCpo8AlN0RyN3VkSkVFTjg/view?usp=sharing





2016-10-04 081839