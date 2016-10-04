A former Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Reginald Niibi Ayibontey, has admonished incumbent MP for the area, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, not to be complacent but work hard to retain the seat.

According to him, Vanderpuye, who currently has a grip on the constituency could lose it if he is not careful.

“Nii Lantey should be very careful; if he becomes complacent he will have the shock of his life,” he said on Citi FM's election coverage programme, Campaign Trail.

Ayibontey won the Odododiodioo constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2000, but was defeated by the NDC's Samuel A. Mankattah.

Nii Ayibontey

Ayibontey disclosed that “when I contested against Okiadja [Adamafio], I didn't spend anything more than GHc800 for the seven months that I run the elections, I didn't spend much but I won. Now in 2004, I had the resources but I lost.”

He further urged Vanderpuye to ensure that he satisfies the needs of the constituents.

“So he must go down to the people. You know, the very things that you think are not important to them are the things that matter, they can throw out propaganda out there and once the people accept it you are in deep trouble,” he added.

I'll get 70% votes in Odododiodioo

Ayobontey's advice comes on the back of Vanderpuye's claim that he would win 70% of the votes in the constituency.

Speaking at his campaign launch in Accra on Sunday, Vanderpuye said he will work to ensure that he and President John Mahama garner 70% votes in the constituency.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye’s campaign launch

“This time I am committed to making sure that we get the 70% target and the message is simple, I want John Mahama retained as president of this country. He's done so much, he's laid a solid foundation that we in this country cannot allow to be messed up and since Odododiodioo decides elections in Ghana, I want to make sure that we give John Mahama the 70% that he deserves to continue the good works, to continue changing lives and transformation in Ghana. I just want my opponent to understand that if they want to win elections, not in 2016 because there is no way they can win elections in 2016 because there is no way they can beat Nii Lantey Vanderpuye in Odododiodioo ,” he added.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin