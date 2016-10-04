Axis Pension Trust excels at 2nd Africa pensions award

Axis Pension Trust, a leading Pensions Management Company in Ghana licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has received a continental award in recognition of its high standards of pension risk management.

The award was presented to the company at the second Africa Pensions Awards held last week in Abuja, Nigeria.

Axis Pension Trust, a wholly owned Ghanaian firm, won first place in the Innovations in Risk Management category; with second place going to Tanzania's Social Security Regulatory Authority.

“Over the past three years, our preoccupation has been to establish sound institutional structures that provide peace of mind and comfort to our clients. We least expected an award for that.

This achievement is therefore a strong validation of the fact that Axis Pension Trust is on the right track. At the larger industry level, this is also exciting as it reflects positively on the success and high standards that private pension players have introduced to the pensions landscape in Ghana,” said Afriyie Oware, CEO of Axis Pension Trust.

The African Pension Awards brings together Regulators and Administrators of Pension Funds from all over Africa, to showcase the continent's achievements and innovation in pension administration and social security.

This year's awards, hosted by the National Pension Commission of Nigeria, honored winners for excellence in innovations across five awards categories.

For innovations in corporate governance, the National Pension Commission of Nigeria won first prize, with Ghana's National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) taking home second place in the regulators category.

Other winners included Nigeria's Premium Pension Ltd which won the top prize for the deployment of innovative practices to facilitate wide coverage and inclusion category.

Enwealth Financial Services, Kenya, come second in that category. Stanbic IBTC of Nigeria came first in Information, Communication and Technology platforms for improved customer service delivery; with Zimbabwe's Minerva Benefits Consulting taking second place and National Social Security Institute of Guinea Bissau, placing third. This year's awards was organized under the auspices of the World Pensions Summit and hosted by the National Pension Commission in Nigeria.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana