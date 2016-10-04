Nana Akufo Addo, flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), says Ghanaians should expect several attempts by President Mahama to 'buy their votes with goodies' ahead of the December polls.

The leader of the party, who was addressing a rally in the Weija-Gbawe constituency in Accra over the weekend, said Ghanaians are no longer interested in the politics of deceit being perpetuated by the NDC.

“President Mahama went to the Volta Region and told the people that he had given an order two months to the election, that nursing trainee allowances with immediate effect should be paid. Is this how a country is governed? With just two months to an election, he now sees the wisdom in restoring these allowances,” Nana Addo said.

He added that, “as election draws closer, expect more goodies from this government, we are going to see this and that. They are going to spend a lot of money on freebies in a way to convince you to vote for them.”

The flagbearer accused the governing NDC of badly managing the country’s economy, and thereby leaving many Ghanaians in hardship.

He also said the government has failed to create jobs for the several thousands of unemployed youth in the country.

'Ignore Mahama's vote buying propaganda'

The Western Regional branch of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) earlier this year, also accused President Mahama of “spewing lies and throwing dust into the eyes of fisher-folk” in the Western Region for political expediency.

The party said the President while on his accounting to the people tour in the region, made false promises and did some presentations to the people to win their votes. They called on Ghanaians to ignore the NDC’s vote buying propaganda .

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana