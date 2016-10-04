PPP sues EC for contempt

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has cited the Chairperson of the Ghana's Electoral Commission, Madam Charlotte Osei for contempt.

The PPP says the decision by Madam Charlotte Osei to accept the filing fee of the PPP even though there was a court case challenging the fees is a show of disrespect for the court.

A copy of the writ cited by Citi News said “take notice that this Honourable court shall be moved by lawyers of the applicant, Yaw Amoah-Owusu , praying the Honourable court for an order of Committal of you Mrs Charlotte Ama Osei, Chairman of the Electoral Commission of the Republic of Ghana, for defying the substance of the motion on Notice of an order pending before this Honourable court and on the basis of the Affidavit in support to this motion and for any orders the Honourable court may deem fit.”