Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Headlines | 4 October 2016 08:06 CET

PPP sues EC for contempt

By CitiFMonline

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has cited the Chairperson of the Ghana's Electoral Commission, Madam Charlotte Osei for contempt.

The PPP says the decision by Madam Charlotte Osei to accept the filing fee of the PPP even though there was a court case challenging the fees is a show of disrespect for the court.

A copy of the writ cited by Citi News said “take notice that this Honourable court shall be moved by lawyers of the applicant, Yaw Amoah-Owusu , praying the Honourable court for an order of Committal of you Mrs Charlotte Ama Osei, Chairman of the Electoral Commission of the Republic of Ghana, for defying the substance of the motion on Notice of an order pending before this Honourable court and on the basis of the Affidavit in support to this motion and for any orders the Honourable court may deem fit.”

Headlines

There is no negative result if God speaks.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img