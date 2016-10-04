2,000 National Service personnel recruited to collect critical data for development

Some 2,000 National Service personnel will later this year collect critical demographic and economic data across the country to facilitate development.

The data collected will also to enable sanitation companies to deliver services to communities efficiently.

This was revealed at the launch of the 2016/2017 Urban Sanitation Module Data Collection Exercise in Accra last Friday, held under the theme, “Empowering the Youth through Innovation to drive Development”.

This year’s exercise, which is the second of an annual project, is an improvement on last year’s National Waste Bin Distribution Programme (NAWABIN). It is being supported by private institutions such as the Melchia Investments Ghana Limited (MIGL), the Centre for Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Service (CERSGIS) and Subah Holding Company Limited.

Government agencies such as the National Service Secretariat (NSS), National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) and the Town and Country Planning Division will also lend their support.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, Executive Director of the NSS, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, said the Scheme realized last year that data collected for the distribution of waste bins could also serve other purposes such as property rate collection and review of fire permits – hence the decision to broaden the data collection scope this year.

“Last year we started with 1,600 service personnel. A significant amount of data was collected and has gone through many processes including validation and this year we are starting off again with an even bigger number -- as big as 2,000,” said Philemon Bayew on behalf of Dr. Kpessa-Whyte.

President of NALAG, Mr. Isaac Nii Ashia Odamptey, said the data that will be collected this year will also facilitate efficient delivery of public local government service, revenue mobilization and other municipal services across the country.

He commended the NAWABIN project, noting that it will support the government’s overall strategy to develop and manage special data for development.

He urged the NSS personnel to be committed on the field and collect reliable and credible data.

Subah will provide logistical support for the project, while Melchia and CERGIS ensure technical support.

The data collection process will span some 35 days and starts later this month.

