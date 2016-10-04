Fidelity Bank wins top CSR award

Fidelity Bank has been named CSR Bank of the year at the 6th edition of the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards.

The bank in August was also adjudged Ghana’s Most Socially Responsible Bank Award at the 15th National Banking Awards.

These awards make Fidelity Bank one of the most recognized financial institutions dedicated to making an impact in the Corporate Responsibility sphere in Ghana.

According to Dr. William Derban, Director, Strategic Partnerships & CSR at Fidelity Bank, it is a core objective of Fidelity to help improve people’s lives through financial inclusion, education, health, and social development.

The Bank’s CSR strategy centers on the concept of ‘shared value’ and ensures sustainable solutions in our communities.

He expressed his gratitude to organisers of various award schemes in the country recognizing efforts of institutions including Fidelity Bank, who go the extra mile to contribute to quality of life within the Ghanaian community.

Dr. Derban reiterated the bank’s commitment to continue impacting lives positively by providing sustainable solutions in the provision of innovative products and services for their customers and further thanked their development partners and people in the community for believing in Fidelity Bank.

Fidelity Bank constructed a 12-seater bio-fill toilet facility for the St. Maurice Roman Catholic JHS in La, Accra to help improve sanitation as well as contribute to healthy living within the school community. The Bank in 2015 also partnered with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to establish a critical care fund for the Intensive Care Unit to support less privileged patients in need of emergency and intensive care and donated seed money of GHS50, 000 for the project.

During the June 3 disaster in 2015, Fidelity also partnered with Citi FM to support victims.

As a financial institution, Fidelity Bank has made it a responsibility to drive financial inclusion through literacy programs to help the unbanked manage their finances.

The bank has raised over $3m with its donor partners to impact the lives of rural farmers, especially women, across the country.

These programs are providing many people with basic smart accounts, financial literacy and education and above all an opportunity to improve their lives.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com