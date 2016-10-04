2016 Elections: Akua Donkor Picked Uneducated Farmer As Running Mate

The flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has picked 32-year-old uneducated farmer Mrs. Patricia Asante as her running mate for the 2016 general elections.

Madam Donkor who has on several occasions been described by majority of Ghanaians as one not fit for the presidency told Graphic Online in an interview that Mrs. Asante has a lot to offer Ghanaians.

Madam Donkor added that her choice of an uneducated farmer is ideal because the educated politicians who have governed the country have failed.

She also stated that she is not perturbed by claims of Ghanaians that she was a “concert woman” and not fit for the presidency.

“I am not doing concert and if they say it is concert that I am doing they should wait and see what God will do…that is why I always speak the truth because God says we should love our neighbours as ourselves,” she said.

Seventeen people have so far submitted nomination forms to contest the 2016 elections.

The presidential aspirants who have filed their nominations include; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, United Freedom Party represented by Akwesi Odike, United Freedom Party Agyenim Boateng, Hassan Ayariga APC, Kofi Akpaloo IPP, Akua Donkor of the GFP and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings NDP.

The rest are Kwabena Adjei RDP, Papa Kwesi Nduom PPP, WO1 Richard Nixxon Tetteh UDSP, Dr. Henry Lartey GCPP, Ivor Greenstreet CPP, Edward Mahama PNC and Thomas Ward Brew DPP.

The two Independent Presidential candidates who also submitted their forms are Jacob Yaw Osei and Kwame Asiedu Walker.

-starrfmonline