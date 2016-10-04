Vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has entreated supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be vigilant on Election Day to ensure the rules of engagement are respected.

According to him, the ruling party is poised for victory on December 7 following the launch of its 2016 manifesto and campaign while the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is yet to do same.

“We must police the polls, we must make sure we are vigilant and that everything is done according to the rules,” Mr. Amissah-Arthur told a teeming crowd during the launch of the Asawase constituency campaign in the Ashanti region.

He admonished party supporters to continue in their “focus, the determination, the perseverance and the singleness of purpose with which we have pursued the campaign.” He also called on party supporters to be wary of the NPP because of their attitude of pulling surprises.

According to him, an election is won or lost on the day of the election, therefore the supporters should ensure that all the campaigning activities of the party across the country be crowned with a win on December 7.

He called on the NDC party supporters to ignore baseless accusations of the NPP and urged them to focus their energies in ensuring a resounding victory for President John Mahama for continuity in the December 2016 elections.

-starrfmonline