NDC News | 4 October 2016 00:06 CET

NDC Trobu PC promise transformation ahead of campaign launch

By MyJoyOnline

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate is promising to transform the constituency if given the nod in December.

To demonstrate her commitment, Nana Efua Sekyi-Aidoo has paid school fees for 40 disadvantaged children and currently working to improve ICT education in the constituency with the intention of tooling and enhancing equal access to education.

She is set to launch her campaign on Saturday October 2016 at the Ofankor Park in Accra and most bigwigs in the party are expected to be present at the launch.

Nana Efua Sekyi-Aidoo will use the opportunity to outline her plan for women, youth and children in the Trobu constituency if she wins the December 7 general elections.

It is her main aim to create a self sufficient constituency through the utilization of every necessary resource in creating jobs to provide income for many households.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com

