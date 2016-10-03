Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 3 October 2016 23:06 CET

Medical philanthropist, Dr Choggu David Abdulai, has died

By MyJoyOnline

The family of medical philanthropist, Dr Choggu David Abdulai, has confirmed his death to Joy New, Monday.

A family member said he passed on Sunday evening at about 7 p.m. at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) where he was receiving medical attention.

Dr David Abdulai who was battling stage-4 thyroid cancer was in May this year reported to need urgent financial assistance to take care of his medical expenses as his condition was fast deteriorating.

On the orders of President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, August 10, 2016, he was airlifted to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

His brother, Alhassan Dokurugu Yahaya, told Joy News the deceased insisted that he wanted to be ‘home’ at the TTH, after some time in Accra.

Warmly known as Dr Choggu, he has over the years assisted the needy in the Northern Region especially those had problems with settling their medical bills at TTH and other private clinics.

He had been running the Shekhina clinic at Gurugu since 1989 with another health centre at Wamale, both in the Northern Region.

He has saved the lives of patients with hernia, persons living with HIV, the mentally ill and the destitute.

The family, Mr Dokurugu Yahaya said, is meeting to finalise Dr Choggu’s final funeral and burial rites.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]

General News

