Man in court for inserting penis into child's mouth

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - Augustine Badu, a 27 year old care taker who is accused of inserting his penis into the mouth of a three year old girl at East Legon has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, charged with indecent assault.

Badu, however, pleaded not guilty.

The victim is said to have vomited as result of the act but Badu cleaned the vomit and warned the victim not inform his mistress.

The court has remanded Badu into Police custody to reappear tomorrow for trial to commence.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant resides at East Legon with her family and the victim is her daughter.

Accused person, prosecution said, was employed by an agency two months ago to work with the complainant.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said Badu commenced work at the complainants' residence at 0800 hours and closed at 1700 hours.

He said on September 24, Badu reported to work and met the complainant and the victim in the house.

At about 1530 hours, some people visited the complainant while she was busy attending to the visitors the victim was left in the living room watching television.

Prosecution said Badu sneaked into the living room and lured the victim into a corner in the living room and inserted his penis deep into the mouth of the victim.

Due to that, the prosecutor said the victim vomited and Badu cleaned and warned her not tell anyone.

The following day, the victim informed her mother who also made a report to the Police.

The Police issued a medical form to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital and Badu was picked by the Police.

GNA