Africa needs God-fearing leadership - Rev Dr. Mbogo

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Oct 03, GNA - African Enterprise, an international Christian inter-denominational, multi-cultural organization, has appealed to African leaders to strive to exhibit selflessness in governance.

The Reverend Dr. Stephen Mbogo, the Team Leader, said they must be God-fearing and pursue human-centered programmes to advance the welfare of the people.

Leadership, he said, was a call of duty, and reminded the leaders that they had been given the mandate not to lord it over the people, but serve their overall interests to achieve their development objectives.

The Rev Dr. Mbogo was briefing the media on a project dubbed 'Kumasi Mission 2016', a Christian outreach programme intended to salvage the society from evil deeds through evangelism.

The project, an initiative of the African Enterprise, has assembled about 700 international evangelists, motivational speakers and businessmen for the purpose.

They are drawn from Malawi, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and La Cote d'Ivoire and for nine days they would in concert with the Christian community interact with the leadership of the various political parties, departmental heads, heads' of media organization, prison-inmates and identifiable women groups.

The Rev. Dr. Mbogo touched on the impending general election in Ghana, and said it behooved all and sundry, particularly political leaders and youth activists to be tolerant of each other.

They must eschew practices and behaviours that could inflame passions or create tension.

The Rev Dr. Nii Amoo Darku, a member of the National Peace Council, assured that the Council would not relent in its engagement with stakeholders to sensitize them to be responsible in their political activities for peace to prevail before, during and after the polls.

The Rev Dr. Kofi-Amfo-Akonnor, a member of the Christian Council of Ghana, expressed optimism that the project would help transform the lives of the people for the better.

GNA