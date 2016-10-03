Children asked to be anti-open defecation ambassadors

Ho, Oct 3, GNA - Togbe Kotoku XI, the Paramount Chief of Kpenoe Traditional Area in the Ho Municipality, has tasked children to serve as ambassadors in the fight against open defaecation.

At the launch of the 'Anti-open defaecation story challenge' themed: 'Stop Open Defecation', Togbe Kotoku XI urged the children to 'quickly and respectfully' remind their parents to get a toilet facility in the house if they lacked one.

'Don't forget to spread the word of anti-open defecation to your mates, homes and neighbours too,' he reiterated.

The competition, which is being organised by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is an aspect of the Water Sanitation Health (WASH) campaign, aimed at sensitising children and increasing awareness about the negative effects of open defaecation.

Children from Class One to Junior High School across the country are expected to write, say or draw about their experiences on how to end open defecation.

The competition began on October One and ends on October 30, where the top 10 stories would be rewarded and published, with prizes such as bicycles and stationery.

Madam Stella Kumedzro of the Regional Health and Sanitation Directorate condemned how open defaecation had become a part of the African, which was not the case in times past.

She said to end open defaecation and its adverse effects, the responsibility must be shared, with everyone playing a major role.

Madam Kumedzro expressed excitement on the use of children as 'vehicles' of change and urged them all to partake in the competition.

Research by the Demographic and Health Survey in 2014 shows that 21 per cent of the population do not have access to toilet facilities hence the defaecation in the open, with children being the most vulnerable.

GNA