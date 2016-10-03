Afigya-Kwabre rewards hardworking teachers

By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Kodie (Ash), Oct 03, GNA - The Afigya-Kwabre District Assembly has rewarded 25 teachers for hard work, commitment and passion for the job they have been doing.

They received prizes ranging from motorbikes, deep freezer, fridges, flat screen television sets, gas stoves and cylinders to electric irons.

These cost in excess of GH¢30,000.00 and the prize winners were drawn from the kindergarten, primary, junior and senior high schools. Mr.Kwaku Oppong-Kyekyeku Kaakyire, the District Chief Executive (DCE), speaking at the awards ceremony, saluted teachers for their invaluable service to the nation and urged them to continue to give hope to the youth.

They should not focus on helping their students to achieve academic excellence but to also ensure that they had good character training.

'Teacher motivation - key to academic excellence' was the theme chosen for the event.

He encouraged them to conduct themselves well to become good example to the children they were teaching.

They should be innovative and resourceful to make the school environment, pupil-friendly, he added.

Mr. Oppong-Kyekyeku pledged that the assembly would work closely with the district education directorate to explore ways to motivate the teachers to give it their all to raise classroom performance.

'Let us continue to view as the most essential, the ways we can contribute to improving teaching and learning in our district and not be fixated on what the government of the day brought or did not bring.'

He reminded them about the need to regularly upgrade themselves - to learn new teaching skills to raise classroom performance.

The assembly over the past seven years had built 41 classroom blocks and refurbished eight others.

Mrs. Stella Ofori-Attah, the District Education Director, asked teachers to avoid doing anything likely to hurt the image of the teaching profession.

She counseled against lateness and absenteeism, adding that, they 'go the extra mile' to assist improve the quality of education.

Mrs. Cecelia Asante Poku of Nkwantakese Methodist Primary School, was adjudged the overall best teacher and she took home a motorbike and a deep freezer.

GNA