Sefwi-Wiawso Gov't hospital cries for help

By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA

Sefwi-Wiawso (W/R), Oct 03, GNA - The Sefwi-Wiawso Municipal Hospital has appealed for the construction of a well-equipped accident and emergency (A&E) unit to help save more lives.

Dr. Osei Appiah, the Medical Superintendent, said the situation where the hospital was forced to serially refer trauma cases to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and other health facilities was unhelpful and should not be allowed to continue.

Many of the referral patients, he indicated, often 'are unable to make it' because of the combination of factors - the long distance, lack of bed at the recipient hospital and non-availability of ambulance.

The facility has been using an improvised structure to handle emergency cases, and he said, there was an urgent need for a modern A&E unit, with theatre and physiotherapy, adding that, this could not wait.

The hospital's other major challenge has to do with a children's ward.

Dr. Appiah was receiving a donation of surgical instruments, dental and clinical chairs, delivery and operating beds, ward beds, laboratory equipment, consumables and disinfectants from KinRoss Chirano Goldmines Limited.

He described the gift as a welcomed relief, saying, 'The delivery could not have come at a better time'.

He gave the assurance that these would be used to bring comfort to the sick in the area.

Mr. Ken Noriss, Vice President and General Manager of the Goldmines, said the donation was part of its corporate social responsibility to the people.

He said it was eager to contribute to the effort at helping to improve the living conditions of the people through access to quality healthcare.

It was against this backdrop that it had decided to provide support to 17 health facilities in the Bibiani-Ahwiaso-Bekwai District and the Wiawso Municipality by way of the supply of equipment and consumables.

This would involve an expenditure of US$2,260,581.69 and he mentioned some of the beneficiaries as Chirano, Bassengele, Wenchi, Paboase, Wiawso and Humjibre hospitals.

Mr. Norris said to ensure efficient handling of the equipment, it had brought in experts from Project CURE, a US-based organization, to provide training for medical personnel in these facilities.

Nana Kwasi Bumakama II, the Omanhene of Sefwi-Wiawso, applauded the Goldmines for the assistance.

GNA