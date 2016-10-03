KMA vows to elect Presiding Member Tuesday

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) says election of a Presiding Member (PM) to superintend its activities remains high on its agenda.

Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon who also doubles as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of KMA says he is confident the Assembly members would end the deadlock Tuesday with an elected PM.

Speaking to Joy News Monday, he says anybody who observed the last week's meeting of the Assembly would have felt the determination of the members to elect a PM but things did not pan out as they had expected.

“…5th October would be one year since the Assembly was inaugurated and I as the acting Chief Executive Officer I am sure we will overcome that tomorrow,” he said with an air of confidence.

KMA has operated for months without a Chief Executive Officer and a Presiding Member, the second most powerful person at the Assembly. Since the last Mayor Kojo Bonsu resigned due to pressure by the Ashanti Traditional Council, President John Mahama has not appointed his replacement.

Also attempts to elect a PM have not yielded the right results after five elections ended in a standoff. The first of such gathering to elect the PM ended abruptly when misunderstanding degenerated into an exchange of fisticuffs.

The two aspirants who were behind the scuffles namely Nana Adum-hene and Nana Kofi Senya were prevailed upon to step down for fresh election. Adum-hene had initially declined to stepped down after his contender did but was later to change his mind.

The Tuesday election would be conducted between Michael Adu and Abraham Boadi.

Joy News investigations have revealed that the sanitation situation in the Municipality is going from bad to worse due to the absence of the duo. Heaps of rubbish could be spotted at inconceivable places across the Municipality, a situation some Assembly members blame on the failure of government to replace Mr Bonsu.

Wanting an end to the current KMA impasse, Mr Ackon said he would liaise with the Assembly members to have the right thing done Tuesday.

The members understand the problems the Assembly is going through and would want to end that tomorrow, he said.

He added after the five attempts failed, the KMA has shown “the desire to do the right thing” and this would be seen in the Tuesday election.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]