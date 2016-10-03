The Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central Constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has rejected claims that he paid dance-hall musician, Shatta Wale, an outrageous amount, to perform at his campaign launch over the weekend.

The artiste has said he will not endorse any party, but will strictly perform as a business , and also to promote peace ahead of the election on political platforms.

But speaking on Eyewitness News in response to the allegations, the MP, who’s also the Roads and Highways Minister, said “I didn't pay Shatta Wale a dime.”

“It ought not to have been a problem; but the problem is that, I didn't pay that amount to the musician to perform. Indeed, it ought not to be a problem if I wanted Shatta Wale to come and perform and I pay out money to him to perform, that ought not to have been the case. But the problem is that, I didn't pay out Shatta Wale to perform…I didn't pay a dime to Shatta Wale,” he added.

A vehicle allegedly belonging to Inusah Fuseini, was seized by Aluta boys, a group belonging to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They angry youth, who deflated the tires of the care were allegedly provoked by claims that the legislator paid Shatta Wale a huge amount to perform at the campaign launch, whiles they have no better jobs.

But Inusah Fuseini insisted that, the vehicle in question does not belong to him. He said the vehicle is owned by his constituency chairman, adding that the vehicle was impounded two days before the campaign launch, and had no connection to his launch on that day.

“The fact is that, no vehicle of my campaign team was impounded. The one that I saw in the picture has a number that belongs to my chairman. The chairman of the constituency; but the chairman did not tell me that his vehicle has been impounded by a group called Aluta boys. He [my constituency chairman] told me that two days earlier, his driver was driving home to his house and then the Aluta boys stopped him and took the vehicle from his driver. The driver had gone to drop his children and was returning home. From what the chairman told me, that two days would have been Thursday and on Thursday in Tamale there was no activity of a campaign launch so when did my alleged flamboyant lifestyle in campaigning become an issue for which Aluta boys used to take the vehicle?”

NPP jumps onto the allegation

Meanwhile, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, has accused the MP of profligacy at the expense of the poor in his constituency. said said the party cannot be blamed for the conduct of the Aluta boys.

But the Minister has denied the claims by Sulley Salifu, a Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, who also spoke on Eyewitness News.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

