NPP launches united patriots callers association

The opposition New Patriotic Party has officially inaugurated a group called the United Patriots Callers Association (UPCA) in the Northern Region, to intensify the party's advocacy in the mainstream media and on social media.

The UPCA is a composition of NPP serial callers and social communicators, defending the party in the mass media in the Northern Region.

The party's Northern Regional Communication's Director, Mohammed Abdul Kudus at the event, called for enough support to enable the group members diligently perform their duties.

He said such advocacy networks are needed to thwart the governing National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) propaganda machinery.

Mohammed Abdul Kudus tasked the association's members to by extension, move from house to house and spread the NPP's message of hope to the electorate.

He condemned government for failing to employ fresh nurses and doctors who have graduated from the nation's tertiary institutions.

The United Patriots Callers Association Chairman, Mashud Yakubu, alias Tumanikpema, reaffirmed the association's commitment to increase the NPP's electoral base in the Northern Region.

He said members were determined to visit villages and market squares, but complained about logistical constraints. Mashud Yakubu implored the splinter groups within the party to join forces and kick the NDC out of office.

Bayaan Umar, Secretary to the UPCA, said President John Dramani Mahama does not deserve a second term.

He asserted that the electorates would commit political suicide by retaining the Mahama-Amissah Arthur led NDC administration in office.

Bayaan Umar claimed the NDC government has monumentally failed in managing the nation's resources.

He insinuated that the untold hardships unleashed on the citizenry were unbearable for which reason the NDC should be rejected at the December 7 polls.

A member of the NPP regional communication's team, Yussif Danjumah, reiterated the need for party unity. He warned that internal rivalry and bickering could affect the party's victory at the December polls.

He impressed upon the NPP youth to remain steadfast and resist any form of intimidation from the NDC. Yussif Danjumah said the NPP deserved victory to build on the foundation laid by the Kufour led NPP administration.

He mentioned pro-poor government policies such as the School Feeding Programme, the National Health Insurance Scheme, free maternal care, capitation grant among others as the NPP's solid achievements from 2000 to 2008.

Other speakers including the NPP Northern Regional youth Organizer, Alhaji Rashid Salifu, the regional women's Organizer, Hajia Amama Shaibu and a deputy national youth Organizer, Abdul Salam Mustapha, served notice that they will foil any attempt by the Electoral Commission to rig the elections in favour of the NDC.

They said the NPP could not be in opposition beyond 2016, and posited that the party must win the December 7 elections.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonlione.com/Ghana