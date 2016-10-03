Ghanaian women could earn GH¢43,000 doing chores - KNUST

Researchers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) say Ghanaian women could earn averagely GH¢43, 200 annually if they were paid for keeping their homes.

The Department says it used the minimum wage and other economic factors in their determination of this average earning.

Studies by the Economics Department reveal women of up to 50 years spend 32 hours a week on housework alone, compared to seven hours for men.

The researchers say these and other factors negatively affect women’s income levels and particularly limit their ability to pursue higher education.

Using data from the 2009 Ghana Statistical Service Time-use Survey, the team interviewed 4,286 males and 5,011 females across the country.

The initiative was sponsored by William and Flora Hewlett, under the Counting Women’s Work Project.

Lead researcher, Dr. Sister Eugenia Ampofo, tells Luv News' Erastus Asare Donkor at today’s inauguration of the report women’s capacities are under-utilized in Ghana.

More soon...

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com