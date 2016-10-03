Unemployed man murders mother, house help

A 32-year-old unemployed man, Michael Agyare, has allegedly murdered his mother and a teenage house help in the Eastern Regional suburb of Suhum.

The deceased 59-year-old, Madam Doris, worked at the Suhum Government Hospital as a records officer while the house help,18-year old Mary Addo was a final year student at the Suhum Presbyterian Senior High School.

The Suhum District Police Commander DSP Yaaya confirmed the incident to Joy News and indicated that investigation is ongoing.

According to the landlord of the deceased Nana Kwadwo Dompreh, Mr Agyare had been quarrelling with his mother over his intentions to get married.

According to the landlord, who is also a sub-chief at Suhum, the accused had been pressurising his mother to find him a wife.

Shock gripped the household at Oforikrom Monday morning after they woke up to find Madam Doris and the house help murdered in cold blood.

Mr Agyare is currently on the run, Joy News correspondent Maxwell Kudakor has reported.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com