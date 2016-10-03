Sport is one discipline that can keep the youth out of trouble and prepare them for responsible life after their early retirement. The revenue from global sports in 2015 was $145.34 billion, and in soccer alone, the top twenty teams were collectively worth over $23 billion in the year under review.

The average net worth (salary, bonuses and endorsements) for the top twenty well-paid soccer players is $28.05 million per annum. Let us go down to the details, starting with Samir Nasri of Manchester City at bottom of the pack with $15 million a year. Still in Manchester City, an African from next door, Yaya Toure, earns $20 million a year at #12 position. At #2 Lionel Messi is worth $77 million. At #1 is Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns an annual salary and bonuses of $53 million and $29 million annually from sponsors.

We have in a nation, a country with soccer as a passion, and we produce more soccer players a year than grass growing in all our wetlands put together, and yet, we cannot be found in the top twenty, after Asamoah Gyan ended his contract with the Chinese club.

In tennis, Rafael Nadar is worth almost $45 million in annual earnings, with Roger Federer earning over $56 million. In basketball, Kobe Bryant of the USA walks away with total annual earnings of $61.5 million, while his compatriot, LeBron James, another basketball star, smiles to the bank with a cheque of over $72 million as total annual earnings.

Where are our boxers? Because, top on list of the highest earning sportsmen and women is boxer Floyd Mayweather, whose total earnings is $105 million.

And who says sports activists retire after attaining the mid-30s? At 38, and still swinging the club, is golfer Tiger Woods, whose total annual earnings is over $61 million, and at 44, golfer Phil Mickelson is still playing and earning over $52 million annually.

So where are our youth? Without having the youth in mind, we, as nation, have successfully locked them up in rooms all day. The parks are all gone, and there is only little space to play soccer. Years ago, there were lots of parks used as local Wembleys, where people gathered every evening to watch colt and adult soccer. A typical one in Accra is the de Gaulle Park in La. Unfortunately, such open spaces belong to private entities, and when the need arose, they were converted into modern buildings for businesses and worship. Sitting magnificently on the de Gaulle Park is a beautiful edifice of worship for the Presbyterian Church. A park that turned out national stars like George Alhassan and the Kayode brothers is now no more.

In the case of basketball, you must be a student of a well-endowed school to have access to good courts, equipment and training.

There is no organised national program for the sports, except men’s soccer. No national track and field league, or national basketball and volleyball leagues, to even talk about handball. No national hockey league, or not even a women’s soccer league.

With water bodies around, and children seen everyday swimming in the streams, rivers, lakes and sea, one is caught wondering why we do not have swimming clubs in Ghana, and again, unless you are a student of a well-endowed school like Akosombo International, you are condemned to swim in filthy water bodies, and come out diseased and worse off than the ones who cannot swim.

We have wealth in human gems, which we either do not notice, or we have just decided to have misplaced priorities and push the youth into the background. Real estate developers acquire lands to put up top-of-the-art modern gated communities, and leave out parks and playing fields where the young ones can play and end up like the Cristiano Ronaldos, Lionel Messis and Serena Williams.

If we can put at least ten young Ghanaians among the top twenty-five high earners in sports, we can only imagine how much this country will earn. Even those in professional sports abroad, who earn less than $1 million a year, are able to turn lives around in their communities by opening businesses and schools.

Today, with the introduction of computer games, the youth are busy indoors trying to beat the computer with their brains, instead of spending the afternoon outdoors trying to beat records.

There is the need to redirect our youth and lure them outdoors in the afternoons, and get them indoors at night, instead of the other way round, where it becomes mischief, watching bad movies in the day, and even worse, going out at night to implement what they had watched.

We have a task ahead, and must wake up to it. Right in our sight and grip are mineral ores that, when cut and polished, could turn the nation round. The government could take a share in sports earnings to develop the sports, put up other infrastructure, and alleviate poverty.

We need to charter the paths of our youth into good endeavours before they chart them into bad entities. One of the ways to mould the youth into useful citizens is to use sports, which will redirect their energy and exuberance for their own good, and the good of society.

Hon. Daniel Dugan

