Canadian firm agrees deal in Mauritania mine dispute

Tasiast, whichÂ produced 219,045 of gold equivalent ouncesÂ (about 6.2 tonnes) in 2015 was once the company's fifth-largest but production has suffered from the falling price of gold. By Orlando Sierra (AFP/File)

Nouakchott (AFP) - The Canadian firm operating a strike-hit gold mine in northern Mauritania has agreed new conditions with its workers, the two sides said Monday, following disputes with employees and the government in recent months.

Tasiast Mauritanie Limited, a subsidiary of Canada's Kinross, suspended production in June following a government inspection that led to a row over work permits, and work only resumed in August.

Before the shut down workers had gone on strike over plans to slash costs at the mine.

Mohamed Abdallahi, secretary-general of the General Confederation of Mauritanian Workers (CGTM), said the union was content with the agreement signed on Sunday.

The deal includes alterations to the system of bonus payments, according to both sides.

Kinross said in a statement on its website that the three-year deal represented "a solid base to continue to build positive relations with employees," that would assure the mine's future.

It said the deal would go forward alongside reassurances made to the government in July that a greater proportion of the workforce would be Mauritanian in future, especially at the management level.

Tasiast, which produced 219,045 of gold equivalent ounces (about 6.2 tonnes) in 2015 according to the company's website, was once the company's fifth-largest but production has suffered from the falling price of gold.

Strikes have previously hit the mine, which is about 250 kilometres (155 miles) north of Nouakchott, in 2013 and 2011, also over pay and conditions.