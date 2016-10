A Syrian man reacts after being rescued by members of Proactiva Open Arms NGO on September 21, 2016, in the Meditterranean sea off the coast of Libya. By Ricardo Garcia Vilanova (AFP/File)

Rome (AFP) - More than 5,600 migrants were rescued from distress boats off Libya Monday in one of the largest tallies for a single day since the current migration crisis erupted, Italy's coast guard said.

The rescues came on the third anniversary of a migrant ship fire and sinking near the island of Lampedusa which left 366 people dead and alerted the world to the unfolding drama in the Mediterranean.