I will deliver Kumbungu to NDC …Ras Mubarak assures NDC followers

From: Edmond Gyebi, Kumbungu

The eloquent and well-articulated parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has given a strong assurance to deliver the Kumbungu seat for the NDC, come December 7th, 2016.

According to him, the NDC is stronger and much united than ever before in the constituency. This, he observed, had set the stage for a one touch victory in the coming election.

Addressing an overwhelming NDC supporters and sympathisers at the official launch of his 2016 campaign at Kumbungu, the young and dynamic Ras Mubarak, a journalist by profession, said his focus now was to take the parliamentary seat from Moses AmaduYahaya of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP).

The Campaign launch attracted several top NDC gurus, government officials, MPs and District Chief Executives.

They include -Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni, former Foreign Minister and Secretary General of African Caribbean and Pacific States, Haruna Iddrisu, Employment Minister, Inusah Fuseini, Minister of Roads and Highways, MP for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Nanton, Murtala Mohammed, Alhassan Suhiyini, Tamale North Candidate and Chief Sofo Azorka, NDC Northern Regional chairman among others.

Ras Mubarak, who said he had received a lot of inspiration, advice and insight from the former NDC MPs, including the well-established Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni about Kumbungu -mentioned education, youth empowerment and agriculture as his topmost priorities.

He promised to build on the solid foundation left behind by his predecessors to ensure massive infrastructural and economic development.

The Former MP for Kumbungu and Secretary General of the ACP States, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni said that the Kumbungu seat was for the NDC and charged the people to rally behind Ras Mubarak to win it back for the party.

He specifically mentioned the Tamale-Kumbungu road which has been completed by the NDC as one of the best things ever to happen to the people of the area, since the road had received several campaign promises in time past.

All the other speakers also rallied behind Ras Mubarak and predicted massive one touch victory for him.