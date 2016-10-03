The hopeful member of parliament for Trobu Constituency, Diamond Appiah has finally filed her nominations forms.

The singer cum politician filed the forms on September 30 after which she urged the people to vote for her in the upcoming general polls slated for December 7.

Her pastor, the ever popular Bishop Obinim prophesied earlier that Diamond would have a seat in parliament. She is on the ticket of Odike's United Progressive Party (UPP).

If the prophesy is not averted , then we are looking at our new parliamentarian.

– adomonline