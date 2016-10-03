Angry NDC Youth Destroy Properties At Daily Guide Tamale Office

Some angry youth suspected to be members of the NDC have attacked the Tamale office of the Daily Guide newspaper.

The youth after failed attempts to break into the office vandalized the doors, air-conditioning machine and other materials outside the office.

This comes hours after the paper published a story about the Tamale Central Constituency MP Inusah Fuseini, claiming he paid an amount of GH80,000 to Shatta Wale to perform at his campaign launch event.

The MP denied the report and issued threats to take legal action against the paper.

Identities of the youth are yet to be established but other occupants of the building said they were protesting over the publication.

Eric Kombat, the regional correspondent of the paper who confirmed the attack said strange numbers have been calling his phone since the story broke.

According to him, witnesses have told him the angry youth threatened to search for and “deal with him”.

He was yet to report the case to the police in the region.

-starrfmonline