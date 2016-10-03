The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary nominee for the Weija- Gbawe constituency , Tina Mensah, is optimistic the NPP will retain the seat in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Tina Mensah believes electorates in the constituency are discerning and will not allow themselves to be deceived by what she describes as the governing National Democratic Congress' (NDC) mere promises.

“People of Weija are well informed, they are not people you can just deceive by telling them what you want to tell them. They think and analyse things themselves…They are not influenced by mere promises.”

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Tina Mensah indicated that, the NDC had eight years to bring development to the area, but failed to take advantage of that opportunity.

“Government had eight years to bring development to that area, but waited until now to promise it. It is too late…The people of Weija are not looking for propaganda development. They are looking for real development.”

Tina Mensah over the weekend, launched her campaign at the constituency where hundreds of party supporters gathered.

The event was graced by the party's Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Commenting on the turnout of the launch, she said “it was really good, it was really massive. I was so impressed with the massive attendance. “

I'm not moved by opponent's campaign launch – Obuobia

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary nominee for the constituency, Obuobia Darko Opoku, says she is unfazed by Nana Addo's endorsement of her opponent, Tina Mensah, and the turnout at the campaign launch.

The aspiring MP believes she has worked hard enough to earn the support of electorates in the constituency.

“I have not gone to bed since 2012. I have been on my feet , I have worked in the constituency. The President himself has concentrated on the constituency.”

Tina Mensah beat the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Rosemund Comfort Abrah in the NPP's parliamentary primaries in June 2015.

She is in the 2016 parliamentary race with her main challenger, Obuobia Darko Opoku of the NDC.

The NDC's candidate is working hard to win the seat for the governing party for the first time since 1996, after she was beaten by the incumbent MP with almost 6,000 votes margin in 2012.

Weija -Gbawe, Anyaa -Sowutuom and Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro constituencies were created in 2012 out of the Weija constituency, which the NPP had held for 16 years.

The NPP won the Weija Gbawe and Anyaa Sowutuom constituencies in the last elections, while the NDC took the Ngleshie Amanfro seat.

