NDC Executives To Curse MP Over Failed Promises

National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives of Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region have threatened to invoke curses on their party and the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East constituency, Ekow okyere Panin over failed promises.

According to them, the MP promised to provide the entire community some items such as vehicles, motor bikes and tractors to help them work effectively but has failed to do so years after winning the elections.

The executives claim before Okyere Panin as the MP for the area, he asked them to beat him up if he fails to fulfill his promises and therefore will not hesitate to do so because he has indeed failed them.

They said their lives have been miserable ever since Okyere Panin was elected as the MP and will not allow him to continue taking them for granted.

“Okyere Panin before we voted for him to become MP promised to give us as well as the entire town some relief items like motors, tractors help us work efficiently and when we voted for him to become the MP, he has made our lives miserable and not a single promised have been fulifiled.

“I even had an accident because of this same MP at the time I was fixing his posters during the 2012 elections but the MP failed to take care of me and has affected one of my leg” branch chairman of the NDC party at Buduburam, Kofi Danso said.

The angry executives have threatened to invoke curses on the sitting MP if he fails to address their concerns before Friday.

They also warned they would campaigned vigorously against the ND and the incumbent MP if President Mahama does not intervene.

