Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) ( www.HiltonWorldwide.com ) has signed a management agreement with Jabavu Village Ltd to open a 255 guest-room and suite hotel in Kenya’s capital. The hotel is set to open in 2020 and joins 50 Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties trading or under development in 17 countries across Africa.

“In recent years Upper Hill has grown to become a hub for international businesses and organisations, with a number of embassies and organisations setting up their regional offices in the district, including Cisco Systems, World Bank and the IMF," said Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton Worldwide. “The striking new-build property will pierce the skyline of Upper Hill and will be well placed to meet this growing demand in one of Nairobi’s most exciting and colourful areas.”

Kenya is one of Africa’s fastest growing economies with strong growth in agricultural, tourism, construction and telecommunication sectors. The country’s diversifying economy means it is a popular destination, busy with leisure and business travellers.

Mr Mahat Noor, Project Director of Jabavu Village Ltd, said, “Hilton Nairobi Upper Hill is our first project with Hilton and we are tremendously excited to be collaborating with them on this spectacular development. Hilton Nairobi Upper Hill and the larger mixed-use development, which will include a residential, retail and entertainment complex, as well as an adjacent office tower, will be Africa’s tallest building, standing at 330m.”

Co-developed by Jabavu Village and White Lotus Projects, Hilton Nairobi Upper Hill will comprise of an Executive Lounge and five food and beverage outlets, including a relaxing poolside bar, speciality smokehouse and grill restaurant, lobby dining area with landscaped deck and a boutique rooftop bar with unbeatable vista views of the Nairobi skyline on the 43rd level.

Business travellers will have a wide choice of professional facilities to choose from including a ballroom and meeting rooms of approximately 1400sqm. Guests will also have access to an outdoor pool and fitness and spa centres.

“The iconic Hilton Nairobi Upper Hill will be our 50th Hilton Hotels and Resorts property trading or under development in Africa,” said Jim Holthouser, executive vice president, global brands, Hilton Worldwide. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to Hilton’s love of hospitality, which has helped drive the brands growth across the continent since first introduced with the opening of Hilton Addis Abba ( http://APO.af/HzCX1r ) and Hilton Nairobi ( http://APO.af/JsgQmh ) in 1969.”

Hilton is set to double its presence in Africa in the next three to five years and is focused on further development prospects all over the continent, entering new countries but also growing in areas with an existing Hilton presence.

Hilton Nairobi Upper Hill joins one other Hilton Worldwide hotel under development in Kenya. Hilton Garden Inn Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ( http://apo.af/NglrKp ) will be situated just 2km from the capital’s airport and is set to open next year. Hilton Nairobi Upper Hill will be situated 16km from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, on Upper Hill Road, Upper Hill, Nairobi, Kenya.

For more information about Hilton Hotels & Resorts visit www.Hilton.com . View more news and access images at news.Hilton.com.