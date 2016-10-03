Afram Plains NDC boils

The decision by the National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to nominate the Eastern Regional Secretary of the party, Mark-Oliver Kevor to contest the Afram Plains constituency seat on the ticket of the ruling party has irked some of the party youth in the area.

Kevor has reportedly filed to contest the seat after incumbent MP, Mr. Joseph Appiah Boateng, reportedly declined to contest the seat again.

A statement issued by a group calling itself 'Coalition of NDC Youth Groups' and signed by its Secretary, Shaibu M. Shamsu and released in Accra yesterday, said the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah gave a letter to Mr. Eric Osei Owusu, who contest the incumbent in the primary to proceed to file and contest the Afram Plains South Constituency seat, but that decision was ignored.

The following is the full press statement;

The NDC in contemporary times has won for itself the reputation of most Democratic Party in Africa over the past twenty years. However, it is mind boggling to have some executives in the Eastern Regional office of the party engaged in a self seeking agenda, perpetrated to subvert the will of the people of the Afram Plains Constituency.

As tentatively pointed out in other write ups, it has now been confirmed to me that, indeed the General Secretary of the party, Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketia had issued a letter to Mr. Eric Osei Owusu to proceed to file and contest the Afram Plains South Constituency seat, after the resignation of the incumbent MP, Mr. Joseph Appiah Boateng.

In what looks like a blatant contravention of the authority of the General Secretary of the party, the Regional executives orchestrated to get Mr. Mark-Oliver Kevor to contest, duplicating the authority of the General Secretary.

This indeed would be unfair to Mr. Osei Owusu, who demonstrated commitment by investing hugely to contest in the primaries against the incumbent, who has withdrawn due to legal issues.

It is instructive to note that Mr Kevor contested in the 2008 Primaries and only polled a little over twenty votes.

It is also significant to make the point that he became disillusioned after the defeat and eventually withdrew his political activism till the opportunity came for him to become the Eastern Regional Secretary of the party.

In a sharp contrast, one cannot gloss over the enthusiasm and euphoria that greeted the campaign of Mr Osei Owusu.

The number of people that massed up on the day of filing of his nomination was phenomenal. Indeed that explains his performance in the Primaries, where he positioned second to the incumbent MP, who has since laid down his bid, due to legal issues.

It will, therefore, be unfair for the Regional Executives to side step Mr Osei Owusu and unconventionally slot in Mr Kevor because of his relationship with the people at the seat of government

This unfair treatment being meted out to Mr Osei Owusu provokes legitimate questions such as;

1. Who issues official directives for the party?

2. On whose authority would anybody in government or party issue counter directives against that of the General Secretary?

3. Are leaders really committed to the principles of probity, accountability, integrity and justice that underpin the philosophy of our party?

4. Do they really know that their conduct would bastardize the future of the party and that they need to be circumspect?

5. Why didn’t Mr Kevor contest in the recent Primaries if he knew he had the support of the masses?

Interestingly, the executives of the region were privy to the legal issues around the incumbent MP and believed that he would be disqualified at the last hour.

However, sources close to us indicated that the executives engaged in waving the dead chicken in other to create space for Mr Kevor, when finally the incumbent is disqualified.

Admittedly, politics has become sophisticated and there is no iron cast rule in exploring it. That is the more reason why the leadership must act properly and support what is right to ensure the best for the party.

At this crucial moment, we wish to call on Mr Kevor to step down for peace to prevail in our party.

On the contrary, the party hierarchy must compel him to step down if he refuses to do so on his own volition.