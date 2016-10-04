Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Africa | 4 October 2016 00:34 CET

WFP Executive Director Visits Drought-Hit Madagascar

By World Food Programme (WFP)

The Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Ertharin Cousin, has arrived in Madagascar for a three-day visit, as the country comes to grips with the devastating impact of three years of drought.

The Government of Madagascar recently expressed solidarity with other countries in the region afflicted by this year’s El Niño weather event.

Cousin will stay until Wednesday, 5 October. She leaves today for the south of the island, where she will visit communities in two of the worst drought-affected districts, Tsihombe and Ambovombe. On her return to Antananarivo on Wednesday, Ms. Cousin will meet H.E. Hery Rajaonarimampianina, President of Madagascar, and H.E. Beatrice Attalah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as representatives of the donor community.

Some 1.2 million people are food insecure in the south of Madagascar – half of them severely so, according to Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission last month. The Mission was conducted jointly by Madagascar’s Ministry of Agriculture, WFP and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

Journalists will have the opportunity to interview Cousin and to learn about WFP activities in Madagascar. These include drought relief, school feeding, and nutritional support for orphans and malnourished children.

Africa

"They say true love hides around every corner... i must be walking in circles."
By: Haylee Spivey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img