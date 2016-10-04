AU Commission Chairperson sends condolence message following deadly Ethiopian Stampede

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma sends her deepest condolences to the Ethiopian government, people and families of those who lost their loved ones following the stampede. The deadly stampede happened on 2 October 2016 at the annual Irrecha Festival of Thanksgiving in Bishoftu town, Ethiopia.

The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia reported that 52 people were killed in the stampede. The Government has, in this regard, sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families, declared three-days of national mourning and promised to investigate the incident.

The AU Commission Chairperson welcomes the government’s efforts to investigate the cause of the stampede and to bring to justice those responsible, while calling for calm and peace. She also welcomes the three-days of national mourning and reiterates the AU’s solidarity with the victims and the people of Ethiopia during these trying times.