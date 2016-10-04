Seychelles and Finland sign Bilateral Air Services Agreement

The Government of the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Finland further deepened their bilateral relationship with the signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement signed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Transport, Mr Joël Morgan and Her Excellency Tarja Fernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland accredited to Seychelles.

This agreement will deepen both connectivity between the two countries but will also have the added benefit of increasing trade and tourism from the Scandinavian as a whole.

Minister Morgan, in a press conference following the signing noted that this 'Bilateral Air Services Agreement' is in line with the Government strategy of not only giving Seychelles the opportunity to be a hub within the Indian Ocean but to also establish links and remain connected to other countries to spur economic development and grow the tourism industry.

"This new connectivity at the very heart of the Scandinavian market is going to generate greater growth and people to people linkages as we explore the possibilities which will be made available," said Minister Morgan. He also added that this latest BASA will ensure greater penetration into the Nordic states.

On her side, Ambassador Fernández said the agreement which will develop tourism and business opportunities is a concrete way of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Although Finland is far in the North, many Finns want to come on holiday in Seychelles. The agreement will bring more Finnish tourists to Seychelles while Seychellois will also be able to visit Finland and will develop business between the two countries,” she said.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the national airline’s chief executive (CEO) Roy Kinnear, other Air Seychelles executives and Foreign Affairs officials.