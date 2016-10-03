Supporters accuse EC, NDC executives of imposition of aspirant MP

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Afram Plains South Constituency in the Eastern Region are protesting against what they say is an imposition of a Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant on them.

The party last week dropped the incumbent MP, Joe Appiah Boateng, following a court suit on fraudulent allegations.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), two people, Mark Oliver Kevor and Eric Osei-Wusu successfully filed their nominations last week.

However, the Constituency Secretary, Martin Nutekpe, in a press conference Monday in Tease alleges that the EC and the top hierarchy of the party want to impose Osei-Wusu, an aspiring MP on them.

According to him, the latter failed to meet the deadline for the filing of nomination.

Joy News reporter, Kofi Siaw says, the NDC executives in the region held a meeting and concluded that Mark Oliver Kevor was their candidate because he successfully filed his nomination.

Mr Appiah Boateng who is also the incumbent MP for the area is alleged to have been convicted of fraud outside the country.

He was reported to have been deported to Ghana, joined the NDC and went on to represent the constituency in Parliament in 2012, a writ filed against him states.

An Accra High Court last August granted an application for an interlocutory injunction against Joseph Appiah Boateng.

The plaintiff Dickson Adjei Danso prayed the court to restrain the defendant from campaigning for the December polls until a final determination of the case.

Lawyer for the plaintiff, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey told the court that Mr. Appiah Boateng does not deserve to represent the constituents in Parliament because of the criminal case.

He asked the court to disqualify him.

According to the Joy News reporter, the party says Eric Osei Wusu was late in filing his nominations papers thus the one they know is Mr Kevor and they won’t accept anyone else.

The supporters are demanding the party comes out to confirm Mr Oliver Kevor since the party claims he met the filing of nominations deadline.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com