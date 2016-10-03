Lawra NDC Chairman Threatens Resignation

The National Democratic Congress' constituency chairman for Lawra in the Upper West region Joshua Lotaa has threatened to resign from the party in two weeks.

The move has been triggered by the decision of the incumbent MP for the area Sampson Abu to go independent in the upcoming polls following his defeat at the party’s primaries.

He lost the primaries by 14 votes to Bid Ziedeng.

Addressing NDC supporters at the party’s constituency campaign launch, Mr Lotaa rebuked the party elders for allowing the feud between the MP and the executives to fester.

"If the elders of the party do not speak to Abu Sampson to rescind his decision and return to the party, I will resign as chairman. I am not a happy man as I speak, don't we have elders in the party? The elders must act else in two weeks I will resign".

Sampson Abu decided to go independent after he accused some executives of the party of conniving with Mr. Zieding to win the primaries.