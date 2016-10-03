Seth Terkper leads gov't delegation to annual IMF/World Bank meetings

Finance Minister Seth Terpker is leading government’s delegation to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank meetings which open in Washington DC from October 4 to 14.

He is joined by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Abdul Nashiru Issahaku and his second Deputy Governor , Johnson Asiama as well as the Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, James Averji.

Other members of the delegation include officials from the Finance Ministry and the Central Bank.

While in Washington DC, the team will hold series of meetings with the IMF Deputy Managing Director, Tao Zhang, participate in the African Caucus Meeting with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, as well as the African Caucus Meeting with IMF Managing Director, Christian Lagarde.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet with the Commonwealth Secretary General, Her Excellency Patricia Scotland and attend the Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting to be held on the sidelines of the Annual meetings.

They would also attend the G24 Deputies Meetings and a closed door meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of Sub-Saharan African countries with David Owen, Ag. Director for African Department on the Regional Economic Developments.

Aside the obligatory meetings with the IMF and the World Bank, the delegation will hold bilateral discussions with other partner countries, financial institutions and private sector investors.

The Ghanaian delegation will in addition sign a loan agreement for the “Expansion and Development of Existing High Schools Project” with Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

The Board of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) normally meet once a year to discuss the work of their respective institutions.

Government will also hoping to use this meeting to discuss some of the issues that came up during the third review by the IMF’s Executive Board ,when it comes to amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act, concerns with the 2015 fiscal data, clearing of the energy sector debts, and some issues with the State Owned Organization debts.

The Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial system.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | George Wiafe | Joy Business | Washington DC