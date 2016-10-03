The National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, has taken a swipe at successive governments in the last two decades saying they have failed to develop the country.

He argued that, Ghana has rather retrogressed under the 'Johns' namely, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, John Atta Mills and John Mahama, who have served as presidents in different times since 1992.

“The Johns have not helped us; John Jerry Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, John Atta Mills and now John Mahama. The Johns cannot help Ghana. We are moving further back than we ought to be moving forward.”

Speaking to Citi News, Brew Hammond insisted that, because Ghanaians have not experienced much improvement in their lives under the governance of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress in the last two decades, the PPP should be given the chance to effect the needed change in the country.

“Everywhere you go, there is a problem. Ghana has been described as the second nation after Sudan for open defecation in Africa, does that speak well of our leadership? Isn't that what is causing our sicknesses; cholera, Malaria, it's all around us, we were even lucky to have escaped Ebola. Everywhere you go there is a heap of garbage.”

“We need to be able to have roads that are passable in front of our homes, practically everywhere you go everybody's home road is not good…all this time the people are voting and if it is not being reflected in their livelihood then it's time to change and change for Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom,” he added.

Voting for PPP not a waste

He also dispelled suggestions that Ghanaians would be wasting their votes if they vote for the PPP.

Mr. Hammond was hopeful that his flagbearer would garner 51% of the votes on December 7 2016.

“December 7th is coming, you and I would be able to tell whether there is a change or not. we will win the election by 51 plus three percent.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

