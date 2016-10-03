The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has rubbished claims that government committed to demolish residential structures at Old Fadama, a suburb of Accra, due to perennial flooding in the area.

Describing such claims as “sinister” and “slanderous” on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Vanderpuye retorted that, Government made known an intent to relocate the bulk package market in the area.

According to him, “government has no plans of demolishing the place and throwing the people there off. Government has plans to change environment and make sure that place is transformed and the people's lives are changed.”

He noted that, communication on government’s plans for Old Fadama, “did not go out well right from the beginning as there was nowhere it was said that the people are going to be relocated to Adjin Kotoku. No. it was the bulk package market.”

Promis of new Salaga market

Mr. Vanderpuye, who launched his campaign on Sunday, also spoke about the funding of the new Salaga market, and responded to claims that he had taken responsibility for the construction of the market.

He explained that, “a Member of Parliament has no money to build any infrastructure. You lobby. You go and source for funding. If any Member of Parliament comes to stand and say: I will build Salaga Market, that person doesn't know what he is talking about.”

“I have never said I will build Salaga market. We have been able to get SSNIT to buy into our project and SSNIT has accepted to solely fund it as a joint venture with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.”

Nii Lante repeating promises

However, the opposition New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary nominee for the constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman, claimed that Nii Lante Vandepuye has not delivered on his promises he made prior to the 2012 general elections.

Also speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, he insisted that his candidature had brought “Nii Lante to his knees” and that the incumbent MP's promises were simply rehashing promises

Nii Lante Bannerman (R)

“Nii Lante on his campaign launch could not tell the people of Odododiodio a single thing he had been able to do for the constituency. He rather came to repeat the promises he made in 2012 and said that a sod is going to be cut on the Salaga market one or two months to an election.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana