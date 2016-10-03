Kojo Yankah, Anita Wiafe-Asinor, And Nico Van Staalduinen Unveiled As Speakers For Young Entrepreneurs Summit 2016

The 2016 edition of Young Entrepreneurs Summit; the biggest gathering of young and potential entrepreneurs in Ghana is scheduled to take place on Saturday 29th of October, at the African University College of Communications (AUCC), in Adabraka, Accra, between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

This is the second edition, and organizers are assuring the public that this year’s edition, re-themed; Strategic ways to start and remain in business, will inspire generations, as seasoned entrepreneurs have been invited to share their ocean of experiences to inspire the young entrepreneurs whiles motivating the many jobs seeking youth to rise to the occasion of being jobs creators.

Among the key speakers for the day will be Hon. Kojo Yankah, the Founder of Ghana’s premium private university; African University College of Communications (AUCC), Mrs. Anita Wiafe-Asinor, CEO of Occupational Management (Gh) LTD (OML AFRICA), and the Executive Director of European Business Organizations in Ghana (EBO-Ghana), Mr. Nico Van Staalduinen. Also, 10 successful young entrepreneurs are billed to share their success stories during the breakout sessions.

The speakers will teach the audience on practical issues such as “Creating Entrepreneurial Success; Key Strategies that works, Fast-track to Startup with Little or No Money, and Thinking Global; Attracting Investors”.

There will also be an exhibition section where the young entrepreneurs will be showcasing their products and services to attract investors, mentors and sales from participants, the general public, and the over 100 investors and mentors invited to grace the occasion.

Young Entrepreneurs Summit 2016 is powered by the Youth Business Network, in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations, GIPC, NYA, and BizAfrica, with support from Nallem Clothing, Special Ice Mineral Water, AUCC, iWebAfrica, Dipity Ltd, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana, Ghana Celebrities, among others.

Tickets are going for GHC50 for Regular and GHC100 for Exhibitors. Interested entrepreneurs, potential entrepreneurs, and students are to contact 0243158017 for tickets.