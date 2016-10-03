NPP trying to destroy Mahama by targeting 'hardworking ministers'

An aide to the Roads and Highways minister Alhaji Inusah Fuseini says the opposition NPP has a grand plan to destroy President Mahama's image by first targeting his 'hardworking ministers'.

According to Hamza Suhuyini, the latest victim of this attack is his boss, Inusah Fuseini, who has been accused of forking out GHC80,000 to a dancehall artiste as payment for a performance at his campaign launch last Saturday.

He dismissed the reports insisting that Shatta Wale's appearance at Saturday's launch was 'purely' based on the minister's relationship with him.

But that was not the only allegation the aide had to respond to. He also denied that the minister distributed GHC10 fuel coupons embossed with his image.

Images of the coupon were posted on social media as the Tamale Central MP launched his bid to retain the seat for the third time.

His aide Hamza Suhuyini said the minister could not have distributed the coupons for fuel because the venue for the campaign launch was "just a matter of walking to the place".

But rejecting the claims, he insisted that the campaign "never at any point in time authorised" the distribution of the coupons.

He concluded that the allegations are the handiwork of the opposition NPP. "Clearly you can see between the lines that this is coming from the NPP," he said on Joy FM's Super Morning Show Monday.

"People seem to be doctoring all kinds of thing just to paint the picture that it was outrageous," he said.

He catalogued a short history of media headlines which he claims are targeted at destroying his boss. The most recent, he said, was a Joy News investigations which found out President John Mahama accepted a luxury car gift from a Burkinabe contractor.

Hamza believes the story of the contractor who won a construction contract under Fuseini's leadership was another attack on the minister.

"How on earth could we reduce ourselves that low," he fumed. The aide also defended the handing out of some monies during the launch.

"It is a northern culture...people don't understand our Northern culture," he expressed frustration.

According to him, it is a norm to see prominent persons slapping a note on the foreheads of entertainers during a wedding or naming ceremonies.

Story by [email protected]