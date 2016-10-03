Ghana's growth has been reversed by 30 years due to the poor leadership style of President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Those were the exact words of Akwasi Addai, affectionately called Odike, presidential candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), when asked about the state of Ghana.

He has consequently admonished the electorate to vote massively against the non-performing NDC government during the December national elections.

According to Odike, the country can experience transformation again only when the NDC government is kicked out of office.

Speaking on Nhyira FM, Odike stated categorically that with the exception of the NDC, all the other political parties in the country can bring the needed renaissance to the country.

“I won’t have any problem if any of the opposition political parties win the December 7 elections because all of them have the potential to develop the country. In fact, it is only the NDC that I don’t want to see winning the elections because they have reversed Ghana’s growth for 30 years with their bad policies so far,” the UPP leader stated.

He continued…”My fear is that Ghana’s problems would be compounded if we make a mistake by retaining the NDC in political office, because the NDC can’t develop Ghana”.

Odike who had successfully filed his nomination to contest for the presidency stated that he would campaign vigorously so as to ensure that President Mahama is ousted from political office.

“I will unseat President Mahama this year, whether he likes it or not,” the UPP leader stated with confidence, stressing his readiness to expose the inefficiencies in the ruling government.