The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Dr Albert Brown Gaisie, has urged regional commanders and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to remain neutral in the discharge of their duty before, during and after the 2016 general elections.

Dr Gaisie made the appeal on Wednesday in Accra at a day's sensitisation workshop held for regional commanders and directors of GNFS on the Fire Safety Certification Project.

In his address to firemen, the CFO outlined the service contingency plans for the 2016 general elections.

He admonished the commanders and directors to show sign of professionalism and skills in their respective roles of ensuring improved fire safety management in the country.

According to him, the role of fire personnel responsible for public safety requires that they be responsible for prompt and improved response time in their operations.

He said personnel of the GNFS should endeavour to render effective and efficient services before, during and after the December 7 polls and stay clear of partisan politics.

Dr Gaisie directed the commanders to ensure that their fire tankers are well maintained to enable them to respond to any emergency.

He further urged officers who will be monitoring and supporting in the performance of security at the polling stations nationwide to be disciplined and to engage in acts that would bring the name of the fire service into disrepute.

He stated emphatically that any officer who goes contrary to the directives for the elections this year would be dealt with in accordance with the Disciplinary Regulations of GNFS.

Meanwhile, he has charged all regional commanders to do a thorough fire audit of all Electoral Commission's (EC) offices in their respective regions and submit a report by October13, this year.

He also urged the officers to ensure the safety of all state's installations and assets “and this must be done in collaboration with other security agencies.”

The CFO called on motorists and the public to support GNFS in the discharge of its duties this year, warning them to “desist from false alarm during this period since in recent times the service received horse calls which have consequential effects on our logistics.”

BY Melvin Tarlue