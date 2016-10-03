Former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song in coma

Former Cameroon defender Rigobert Song pictured during a friendly against Paraguay ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Kufstein, Austria on May 29, 2014. By Pierre Teyssot (AFP/File)

YaoundÃ© (AFP) - Former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song, 40, the ex-captain of Cameroon's national side, was in a coma Monday after suffering a stroke.

Cameroon's state radio reported that Song, who also played for West Ham United, Metz and Lens in France and Galatasaray in Turkey, was rushed to a nearby hospital from his Yaounde home on Sunday after suffering a cerebral aneurysm.

Song was in a coma, the radio reported.

"I wish you lots of courage and a speedy recovery," former Cameroon team-mate Samuel Eto'o said in a Facebook post.

Song, capped 137 times, played in four World Cup finals and a record eight African Nations Cups as well as winning Olympic gold in 2000.