Gunshots Rock Nanton Chief Enskinment

Some unknown persons have attacked a delegation sent by Regent of Dagbon Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani to perform rituals to enskin a substantive regent of Nanton following the death of Naa Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana.

There has been disagreement between the two royal families over who has the right to perform the rituals to install the next regent of Nanton.

Heavily armed police and military personnel were deployed to area to avert any possible clashes between members of the two royal families.

The presence of the security personnel scared residents in the area who stayed indoors to avoid trouble.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the house where the delegation was staying at Nanton was attacked by unknown persons which resulted in the throwing of stones and firing of gunshots.

The wife of the owner of the house, who was injured in the incident, was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The death of Naa Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana created a vacancy, and the Regent of Dagbon sent a delegation to go and install the next regent.

The ceremony was disrupted for some time but later Issahaka Sulemana, a Director of the Audit Service, was finally chosen as the regent of Nanton.

Currently, security personnel are maintaining law and order in the area.

From Eric Kombat, Nanton