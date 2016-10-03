86 Top Cops Attend Trainer Course

The participants in a group photograph with the D/G of CID, Cop Prosper Agblor, facilitators and representatives of the British High Commission.

A six weeks trainer development course has been organized for 86 senior police officers at the police headquarters in Accra.

The officers drawn from the various units of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) were given orientation in teaching methodologies and skills from facilitators from the college of policing in the United Kingdom.

The course content ranged from innovative and practical training skills and methodology, crime scene management and investigations, forensics, case docket management, intelligence and informants, interviewing skills, ethics and integrity, operational planning and human rights.

The Director General in charge of Criminal Investigations Department, COP Prosper Kwami Agblor at the closing ceremony last Friday said, the style of policing, the world over, is continually being reviewed by re-training and re- orientation of law enforcement officers.

This is aimed at equipping officers with the requisite skills to enable them deal with infractions professionally and decisively.

It is against this backdrop that the Criminal Investigations Department is persistently pursuing capacity building courses for its detectives to keep them abreast of crime trends.

He continued that the National Crime Agency (NCA) will also assist the CID to develop a training plan, training curriculum and trainers' and trainees manual for the Detective Training Academy.

He expressed gratitude to the facilitators including Joseph Kelleth and Andrew Thompson of the College of United Kingdom for spending six weeks training the officers.

In a remark, a representative of the participants, Superintendent Frimin Azatariga said the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency has fed the Ghana Police service for life by teaching them to train their own investigators to standards which are at par with international best practices.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

( [email protected] )